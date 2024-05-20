India elections: Phase 5 sees over 57% voter turnout, West Bengal leads with 73% polling

People get their names checked in voters' lists inside a polling station during the fifth phase of India's general election in Howrah district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

An overall voter turnout of 57.51% was recorded in the fifth phase of India's Lok Sabha elections held in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories.

West Bengal led with 73% turnout, followed by Ladakh at 67.15%, Jharkhand at 63%, and Odisha at 60.72%. Uttar Pradesh saw 57.79%, Jammu and Kashmir 54.67%, Bihar 52.60%, and Maharashtra 49.01%.

There are provisional figures and the turnout could go up marginally in the final data.

West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 73% across seven constituencies, according to the Election Commission data. The highest turnout was in Arambag at 76.90%, followed by Bangaon (75.73%), Uluberia (74.50%), Hooghly (74.17%), Sreerampur (71.18%), and Howrah and Barrackpore (68.84%%).

Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 49.01%, with less than 45% polling in Mumbai South. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed there were a lot of complaints from electors about facilities outside polling booths.

"A lot of complaints from voters about the facilities outside the booths @ECISVEEP At least having the voter lines in shade/ fans could help. They don't want much, just basics to stay cool. Please look into it," Thackeray said in a post on X.

In Bihar, a voter turnout of 52.60% was recorded in five Lok Sabha constituencies, with the highest polling in Muzaffarpur at 55.30%. Hajipur reported 53.81% turnout, followed by Sitamarhi at 53.50% in Sitamarhi, Saran at 50.46% and Madhubani at 50.12%. Two booths in Muzaffarpur, one in Gaighat and another in Aurai assembly constituencies, witnessed poll boycott owing to local issues, including non-availability of roads.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.79% polling across 14 constituencies. The highest turnout was in Barabanki at 66.89%, followed by Hamirpur at 60.36%, and Banda at 59.46%.

In Jharkhand, a voter turnout of 63% was recorded for the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chatra, Hazaribag, and Koderma. Hazaribag had the highest turnout at 64.32%, followed by Koderma at 61.86% and Chatra at 62.96%. People boycotted voting at two polling booths in Hazaribag due to unmet demands for a bridge.

Over 67% voter turnout was recorded in Ladakh in the election to decide the fate of three candidates for its lone Lok Sabha seat. Ladakh, the largest parliamentary constituency in India by area, covers Leh and Kargil districts.

The Baramulla parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest polling percentage of 54.57% in 39 years. The highest-ever polling percentage in Baramulla for any Parliamentary election was in 1984 at 61%.

Of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha that went to polls on Monday, Bargarh reported the highest polling with 66.14% turnout, followed by Sundargarh at 62.36%, Bolangir at 61.35%, Kandhamal at 57.46%, and Aska at 55.65%.