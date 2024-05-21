Family in remote Himalayas gets own polling station for Indian election

Politics

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:14 am

Related News

Family in remote Himalayas gets own polling station for Indian election

Officials collected the voting equipment on Sunday from Leh, capital city of the Himalayan federal territory of Ladakh, and boarded a bus, for the 180-km (110-mile) trip to Warshi - where the only voters were Rinchen, 23, her parents, and grandparents.

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:14 am
Lozbang Sherab, 75, head of the family, and his ailing wife Pustong Lamo, 85, head towards the polling booth to cast their votes, in Ladakh&#039;s remote Warshi village, home to just one family and five eligible voters, in Ladakh region, India, May 20, 2024, REUTERS/Sharafat Ali
Lozbang Sherab, 75, head of the family, and his ailing wife Pustong Lamo, 85, head towards the polling booth to cast their votes, in Ladakh's remote Warshi village, home to just one family and five eligible voters, in Ladakh region, India, May 20, 2024, REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Five people from one family in a remote Himalayan village voted in India's election in their own polling station on Monday after officials travelled for seven hours and borrowed a power connection from the military to enable them to cast their ballots.

Officials collected the voting equipment on Sunday from Leh, capital city of the Himalayan federal territory of Ladakh, and boarded a bus, for the 180-km (110-mile) trip to Warshi - where the only voters were Rinchen, 23, her parents, and grandparents.

Located about 20 km (12 miles) from Siachen Glacier, dubbed the world's highest battlefield where Indian and Pakistani troops have faced-off for four decades, Warshi is accessible by road but lacks amenities such as electricity, healthcare and the internet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Polling officials turned to the military Border Roads Organisation for electricity when the generator they had carried up failed to work.

"This area is unique because the government has set up a polling station for only one house," election officer Phonchok Stobdan said.

It is the dearth of infrastructure that Rinchen, a first time voter, is hoping her vote will help change.

"It is a mixed feeling of excitement and responsibility. I would request the incoming government to solve the problems we have here," she said.

For her grandparents - Lozbang Sherab, 75, and Pustong Lamo, 85 - it was still hard to reach the polling station even though it was next door to their home.

Sherab carried his wife out of their house and down the stairs on his back before helping her into a wheelchair.

As Lamo emerged from casting her vote, she was met with applause from her family and polling personnel.

India has been holding its seven-phase elections since April 19, with voting set to conclude on June 1 and counting scheduled for June 4. The fifth phase of voting in the world's largest elections took place on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third straight term.

South Asia

India / Himalaya / polling station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos