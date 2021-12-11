Multiple people trapped after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse - media

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:11 pm

Multiple people trapped after roof collapse at Amazon warehouse - media

Amazon was assessing the situation and damage at the facility, a spokesperson said in a statement

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:11 pm
Emergency vehicles surround the site of an Amazon distribution warehouse with a collapsed roof, after storms hit the area of Edwardsville, Illinois, US December 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Emergency vehicles surround the site of an Amazon distribution warehouse with a collapsed roof, after storms hit the area of Edwardsville, Illinois, US December 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Multiple people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc facility near St. Louis on Friday night, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area, media reported.

The warehouse in Edwardsville in southern Illinois was damaged after a severe weather event occurred around 8:33 p.m. (0233 GMT on Saturday), the authorities said, adding that local police and fire departments have a search and rescue operations in place.

Authorities did not confirm that there were people trapped in the facility.

"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted.

Amazon was assessing the situation and damage at the facility, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The US National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings on Friday night for areas in several states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.

