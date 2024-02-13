Freight forwarders seek bonded warehouse facility

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

Freight forwarders seek bonded warehouse facility

They argue that such facility will ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of import and export goods

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The country's freight forwarders have sought a bonded warehouse facility to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of import and export goods.

Kabir Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, placed the proposal during a pre-budget meeting at the National Board of Revenue's (NBR) headquarters in the capital's Agargaon yesterday.

The NBR organised the meeting in preparation for the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The work processes of freight forwarders are globally recognised. However, in Bangladesh, we handle only a maximum of 10% of this work. The established system involves forwarders managing consignments that come or go under their responsibility. However, in our country, we handle it only on paper," Kabir Ahmed said.

Many seek duty-free facilities. While such scope may allow raw materials to enter the country with benefits, there is a risk of misuse. We cannot let that happen.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, NBR chairman

He pointed out, "Consignments, whether imported or exported, remain at the port. If there is any damage to the product or reported irregularities, the forwarders become liable, even though they may not witness the incidents."

A bonded warehouse facility would enable freight forwarders to handle all imported containers under their responsibility, Kabir Ahmed said. "From there, freight forwarders could take over all responsibilities after completing customs clearance in accordance with proper rules," he added.

The Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association president requested the NBR to establish a criteria, stating, "If necessary, set a criteria for those eligible to obtain a bonded warehouse licence."

Certain sectors, including garment exporters, are already enjoying bonded warehouse facilities. This allows the duty-free import of raw materials and accessories under the condition of subsequent export, with the items stored in specified warehouses.

Complaints of misuse of bonded warehouse facilities have persisted in the country for a long time. During the meeting, the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association made several suggestions, including simplifying the freight forwarder licensing policy.

The Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association raised concerns about the prolonged delay of new licences in the sector.

Syed Mohammad Arif, the association's president, emphasised that despite the lack of new licences in the last three years, 90% of the country's import and export is conducted through their association members.

He emphasised on issuance of new licences to increase the number of companies, arguing that such a step will subsequently boost government's revenue.

Additionally, he demanded online submission of documents to customs authorities after the arrival of consignments in the port rather than a manual system.

He proposed reducing the existing 8% advance income tax to 5% and sought exemption for the association members from arrears of the past 10 years as demanded by the NBR.

The Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association also called for the withdrawal of the existing 5% value-added tax on its members' income.

At the end of the meeting, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said the revenue board has to consider many factors while considering duty-free facilities to businesses.

"Many seek duty-free facilities. While such scope may allow raw materials to enter the country with benefits, there is a risk of misuse. We cannot let that happen," he said.

Top News

Freight / Warehouse / NBR / BAFFA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

8h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

8h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

9m | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

1h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

2h | Videos
BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

2h | Videos