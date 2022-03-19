Longest-serving US congressman, Alaska's Don Young, dies at 88

USA

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Longest-serving US congressman, Alaska's Don Young, dies at 88

The 88-year-old congressman died while traveling home to Alaska

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:57 am
Rep. Don Young, R-AK, speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on Rep. Deb Haaland?s D-NM, nomination to be Interior Secretaryon Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US 23 February 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Don Young, R-AK, speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on Rep. Deb Haaland?s D-NM, nomination to be Interior Secretaryon Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US 23 February 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

US Republican Representative Don Young, who was first elected to Congress in 1973 and was its longest-serving current member, died on Friday, his office said in a statement.

The 88-year-old congressman died while traveling home to Alaska, his office said.

"Don Young's legacy as a fighter for the state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and honor. We will miss him dearly," the statement said.

His office did not give the cause of death. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Young lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and could not be resuscitated. The newspaper report cited Jack Ferguson, who had served as Young's chief of staff.

Young was Alaska's only member in the House of Representatives. The longest-serving member of the current US Congress, according to his website, he represented Alaska for 25 terms and last year he filed to enter this November's election.

"I'm incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Don Young," US Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, said in a statement.

"He was a passionate champion of his home state of Alaska, but he was also a mentor who, as the Dean of the House, had more institutional knowledge of Congress than anyone I know," Scalise said.

US Representative Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, said on Twitter: "His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed."

Young was born in California in 1933 and moved to Alaska in 1959, shortly after statehood.

In Congress, he was known for directing billions of dollars of federal money to Alaska, the largest state in the country but with one of the smallest populations.

In late 2020, Young was diagnosed with Covid-19 after he had earlier ridiculed the disease as a "beer virus."

World+Biz

US congressman / Don Young

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

22h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

26m | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

31m | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

41m | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh