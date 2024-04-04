Rahul Gandhi's portfolio: Pidilite Industries and Bajaj Finance are his top holdings. 5 mutual funds he invested in

Hindustan Times
04 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:38 pm

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India&#039;s main opposition Congress party addresses his supporters in a public meeting during Rahul&#039;s 66-day long &quot;Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra&quot;, or Unite India Justice March, in Jhalod town, Gujarat state, India, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party addresses his supporters in a public meeting during Rahul's 66-day long "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra", or Unite India Justice March, in Jhalod town, Gujarat state, India, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi has stock market investments worth Rs4.3 crore and mutual funds deposits worth Rs3.81 crore, as per an affidavit that he submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as he seeks re-election from Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the seat which he had with a margin of over four lakh votes in 2019.

Affidavits that are filed along with the nomination papers contain personal details about wealth, property and pending cases against the candidate. Voting in 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala, including Wayanad, will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on 26 April.

Rahul Gandhi's sovereign gold bonds

Rahul Gandhi owns sovereign gold bonds with a market value of Rs15.21 lakh as of 15 March 2024 which are part of his overall assets worth Rs20.4 crore comprised of Rs9.24 crore movable and Rs11.5 crore immovable assets.

List of shares Rahul Gandhi has invested in:

  1. Pidilite Industries Ltd: 1474 shares worth 42.27 lakh
  2. Bajaj Finance Ltd: 551 shares worth 35.89 lakh
  3. Nestle India Ltd: 1370 shares worth 35.67 lakh
  4. Asian Paints Ltd: 1231 shares worth 35.29 lakh
  5. Titan Company Ltd: 897 shares worth 32.59 lakh
  6. Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 1161 shares worth 27.02 lakh
  7. ICICI Bank Ltd: 2299 shares worth 24.83 lakh
  8. Divi's Laboratories Ltd: 567 shares worth 19.7 lakh
  9. Suprajit Engineering Ltd: 4068 shares worth 16.65 lakh
  10. Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: 508 shares worth 16.43 lakh

Mutual funds Rahul Gandhi has invested in:

  1. HDFC small cap Reg-G that has a market value of 1.23 crore
  2. ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G with a market value of 1.02 crore
  3. PPFAS FCF D Growth with a market value of 19.76 lakh
  4. HDFC MCOP DP GR with a market value of 19.58 lakh
  5. ICICI EQ&DF F Growth with a market value of 19.03 lakh

