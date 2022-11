Barisan Nasional flags and Malaysia flags hang at a food stall during the campaign period of Malaysia's general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Malaysia's palace extended a deadline for political parties to submit their prime minister candidates to Tuesday at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT), it said in a statement.

Competing coalitions were initially asked to submit candidates by 2pm on Monday, after a general election resulted in a hung parliament.