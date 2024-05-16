Govt working to send workers to Malaysia within stipulated time: State minister

Migration

UNB
16 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 12:47 am

Related News

Govt working to send workers to Malaysia within stipulated time: State minister

According to the quota, all workers should be sent to Malaysia by 31 May

UNB
16 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 12:47 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government is working with the goal of sending workers to Malaysia within the stipulated time, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said yesterday (15 May).

According to the quota, all workers should be sent to Malaysia by May 31 and the government is working to implement it, he said.

Talking to reporters after meeting with Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies  (BAIRA) representatives, the state minister said they have sent a letter requesting to extend the time to send workers to Malaysia.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"But if they don't extend the time despite our request, it won't be a problem because we are working to implement it focusing on the deadline", he added. "We are unitedly trying to send all quota workers by May 31."

Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Secretary Ruhul Amin, Additional Secretary Md. Khairul Alam, Director General of Manpower Employment and Training Bureau Saleh Ahmed Mozaffar and Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies Ali Haider Chowdhury were present.

Bangladesh

migration / Bangladesh / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

13h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

13h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

15h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

4h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

2h | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

6h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

3h | Videos