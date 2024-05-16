Govt working to send workers to Malaysia within stipulated time: State minister

The government is working with the goal of sending workers to Malaysia within the stipulated time, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said yesterday (15 May).

According to the quota, all workers should be sent to Malaysia by May 31 and the government is working to implement it, he said.

Talking to reporters after meeting with Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) representatives, the state minister said they have sent a letter requesting to extend the time to send workers to Malaysia.

"But if they don't extend the time despite our request, it won't be a problem because we are working to implement it focusing on the deadline", he added. "We are unitedly trying to send all quota workers by May 31."

Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Secretary Ruhul Amin, Additional Secretary Md. Khairul Alam, Director General of Manpower Employment and Training Bureau Saleh Ahmed Mozaffar and Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies Ali Haider Chowdhury were present.