Saudi, Bangladesh in talks for skilled worker migration to support KSA's green initiatives

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in bringing in more workers, especially skilled professionals, to work in its green initiatives, the Saudi ambassador told Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The middle east state also hosts the largest Bangladeshi expat community in the world, at nearly 3 million people.

With the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan, that number is expected to grow, especially among skilled professionals with knowledge related to the vision's projects, says Arab News.

Riyadh's Ambassador to Dhaka Essa Al-Duhailan discussed the possibilities during his first meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, who recently assumed office following last month's general election.

Hasan Mahmud is a renowned ecologist and academic specialising in environmental sciences.

"We talked about the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative to have some farmers and experts from Bangladesh participate … in planting more than 50 billion trees in the region," Al-Duhailan told Arab News after the meeting on Thursday.

He said the Saudi side was "open to any suggestion and cooperation."

The green initiatives launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2021 are focused on combating climate change and safeguarding the environment for future generations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East through emissions reduction, afforestation, and land and sea protection.

The planting of 50 billion trees across the Middle East is the equivalent of restoring 200 million hectares of degraded land. A fifth of the trees will be planted within the Kingdom's borders, with the remaining 40 billion set to be planted across the broader region in the coming decades.

The Saudi ambassador said he also discussed with the foreign minister the Kingdom's plans to streamline the employment of Bangladeshis in order to "ease the procedures for the workers," as well as preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

"We will, inshallah, implement the Makkah Route initiative this year, for the fourth (time)," he added.

The Makkah Route initiative is a flagship program launched by Saudi Arabia in 2019, allowing pilgrims to fulfil all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin, saving long hours of waiting. Upon arrival, pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia without waiting, having already gone through visa and customs processes back home.