Saudi Arabia sends 400 tonnes of sacrificial meat for Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
16 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:11 pm

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has sent 400 tonnes of sacrificial meat for  Bangladesh.

This is intended to be distributed across the entire country, reaching communities in need through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh on Tuesday said it came as a generous gesture of goodwill and solidarity.

On Monday, a portion of sacrificial meat provided by the Saudi government was distributed to benefit hundreds of families in Sadar upazila, Sylhet, with specific allocations to various orphanages affiliated with Madrasahs.

Upon the directives from Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Bangladesh, the distribution was supervised by Abdullah Khaled A Alqahtani, Head of Media and Cultural Affairs of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka, and Ahmed Abduldaem A Alhattari, the official project representative of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah.

The supervisory team included key officials such as Upazila Executive Officer Nasreen Akhtar, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mohammad Jasim Uddin, and the Sylhet Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer.

 

