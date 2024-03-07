Bangladesh seeks Saudi cooperation for crude oil import

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 08:45 am

Related News

Bangladesh seeks Saudi cooperation for crude oil import

Bangladesh imports some 700,000 metric tons, representing most of its oil needs, from Saudi Aramco

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 08:45 am
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud sought cooperation in the importation of crude oil during a meeting in Jeddah with his Saudi counterpart, reports the Arab News.

"During the meeting, (the) Bangladesh foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the level of bilateral engagement between the two brotherly countries and hoped that such cooperation would deepen in the coming days," the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.  

FM Hasan met with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday, where they joined other foreign ministers to discuss Israel's ongoing aggression in Palestine.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He looked forward to further (augmenting) sectoral cooperation between the two countries and (increasing) trade and investment opportunities. Foreign Minister Mahmud (also) sought cooperation in crude oil purchase."

Bangladesh imports most of its oil needs and requires about 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil annually, according to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp., which controls the import and marketing of fuel in the country.

As the nation is struggling to pay for some imported fuel due to its dwindling foreign reserves, a deferred payment facility from Saudi Arabia will be helpful, said BPC Deputy General Manager Zahid Hossain.

"It's very important as we are importing a large volume of crude oil from Saudi Arabia … If we can achieve this opportunity, it will definitely be a great support for us," Hossain told Arab News on Wednesday.

Bangladesh currently imports around 700,000 metric tons of crude oil from Saudi Aramco and has so far managed to pay the Kingdom on time with the help of funds from the Jeddah-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., he added.

"If we can defer the payment longer than 30 days, we would be able to use this ITFC fund to import other refined petroleum products. So, it will ease our financial burden to some extent," he said.

A deferred payment facility from Saudi Arabia will "play a very significant role" in easing the economic crisis in Bangladesh, said Dr. Ijaz Hossain, an energy expert and professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"Due to the dollar crunch, we are facing many difficulties in purchasing the oil. But we are expecting that things will improve in the coming days, and it has to improve. Otherwise, we have to readdress many other issues in the economy," Hossain told Arab News.

"The opportunity of a deferred payment for oil import will be a great help for us. In fact, it's a desperate need of the moment."

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Saudi Arabia - Bangladesh / crude oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

1h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

20m | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

22h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

13h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

12h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

11h | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

14h | Videos