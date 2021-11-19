Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:04 pm

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

Pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before arrival in the kingdom

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:04 pm
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has set an age limit between 18 to 50 years for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom for the Umrah purpose.

Before travel, overseas pilgrims are also required to be fully inoculated against Covid-19 with vaccines recognised in Saudi Arabia and presenting an officially endorsed vaccination certificate to obtain an electronic entry visa via a platform of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the kingdom's Ministry of Umrah and Hajj said, report Gulf News.

The ministry has recently launched a service enabling overseas Umrah pilgrims to obtain permits for performing the rituals in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and pray in the Prophet Mohammed Mosque in Medina through the health apps Eatmarna and Tawakkalna in an effort to facilitate procedures for them.

Domestic pilgrims and worshippers, meanwhile, have to obtain similar permits and avoid escorting children in the Grand Mosque.

Last month, Saudi Arabia eased restrictions against Covid-19 as the epidemiological situation in the country has stabilised amid a sharp decline in infections.

The relaxed measures include ending distancing for worshippers in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina where full capacity has been reinstated.

However, worshippers are required to continue wear face masks at both mosques.

