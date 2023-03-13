Now Saudi Arabia considering 3-day weekend

Middle East

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is considering a three-day weekend after the UAE implemented it last year, according to local media reports.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of KSA, in response to a tweet, said that it is studying the current work system regarding the possibility of extending the weekly leave for three days.

The response appeared on the ministry's Twitter account that is used to answer the questions from its beneficiaries, say reports.

The tweet said that the concerned Saudi ministry is studying the current work system through a periodic review to achieve increased job creation and raise the attractiveness of the market for local and international investments. 

It also explained that a draft of the work system had been put forward in a survey platform for public consultations.

Earlier on 1 January last year, the UAE introduced a shorter workweek while it moved its Friday-Saturday weekend to Saturday-Sunday in a landmark reform. 

The new system was rolled out across all government entities and most firms in the private sector followed suit. On Fridays, the working hours are only until noon.

In Sharjah, however, a shorter four-day workweek was implemented, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend.

