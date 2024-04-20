Explore four places in magnificent Saudi

Saudi Arabia is the home to some of the world's most exciting and enchanting experiences.

The new tourist destination has a lot to offer – from spa treatments and gourmet delights to exquisite boutiques and shopping arenas, Saudi promises to be a vibrant destination choice this Mother's Day.

1. A new perspective: Take to the skies in AlUla

Treat your Mother to a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience – a hot air balloon ride over the stunning landscape of Saudi. Setting off from AlUla, the country's first UNESCO World Heritage site, marvel at breathtaking vistas of sand-blasted rocky outcrops and russet valleys. From Hegra to Elephant Rock, explore this open-air museum from the air and discover a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage that holds over 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.

2. History & Heritage: Explore the Old Town of Al Balad

Better known as 'Historic Jeddah' or the Old Town, the Al Balad district of Jeddah is a UNESCO World Heritage site boasting buildings that date back to the 7th century. The magnificent architecture could fool you into thinking you have stepped back in time. When not gazing up, there is plenty to discover on the street for keen shoppers. From spices and jewellery to textiles and perfume, the area is a treasure trove of little souvenirs to take a little bit of Saudi home.

While stalls line the narrow streets, there are a number of stand-out establishments worth a visit – head to the Al Balad Gold Market for something sparkly, or the wood-panelled Our Days of Bliss bookshop where keen readers can pick up works of fiction or historical tomes by Arabic authors.

3. Book into Spa Bliss: Six Senses Southern Dunes, the Red Sea coast

For the ultimate dose of R&R, head straight to Six Senses Southern Dunes Spa. Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring dunes of Saudi's Red Sea coast, interiors reflect the surrounding Arabian landscape: sweeping dunes and soothing sandy tones. Design is not the only reminder of where you are – notes of frankincense drift throughout the spa, and are reminiscent of the region's incense heritage.

The traditions of Arabian wellness feature heavily throughout treatments and experiences. Join an interactive workshop to learn how to make clean skincare products using rich spices and fragrances the Nabateans traded centuries ago, the ultimate wellness souvenir!

4. Luxury at its finest: Discover shopping & dining options at VIA Riyadh

One of the premier destinations for experiencing luxury, VIA Riyadh is a one-stop destination for shopping and entertainment, steeped in local tradition and heritage. Resplendent designers' brand stores such as Bellucci, Dolce and Gabbana, Tom Ford, and Brandon Maxwell, among others, are all housed here. After a day of shopping, treat your mum to your choice of renowned restaurants offering cuisines from around the world – from Asian delights to Parisian cafes – there's something for everyone here. You could also head to the Renaissance cinema which offers lavish levels of comfort and exclusivity.

It has never been easier to visit Saudi – visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now including 63 countries, as well as the free 96-hour Stopover Visa.