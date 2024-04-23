Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings as country braces for heavy rainfall

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 12:12 pm

Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings as country braces for heavy rainfall

Mecca and surrounding areas are set to experience the most severe conditions, while the capital city Riyadh, Wadi al-Dawasir, and al-Sulayil will experience medium rainfall

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 12:12 pm
Men use an umbrella during rain in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Men use an umbrella during rain in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Extreme storms continue to hit the Arab peninsula as weather warnings and safety instructions have been issued bySaudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense as the country braces for heavy rainfall.

Heavy to medium rainfall accompanied by torrential downpours and hail are expected in several regions today (23 April), says Arab News.

Mecca and surrounding areas are set to experience the most severe conditions, while the capital city Riyadh, Wadi al-Dawasir, and al-Sulayil will experience medium rainfall.

Southern regions like Jizan, Najran, Asir, and al-Baha will also be impacted by medium to heavy rainfall, with Jizan and Asir specifically noted for torrential rains and strong winds.

Lesser affected areas include Hail and Qassim with medium-intensity rains expected to fall.

In the northern and eastern borders of Saudi Arabia, lighter rains are expected.

The country's Meteorological Authority has also issued a statement warning about the potential for high-speed winds that may raise dust across the affected regions, further complicating conditions.

In response, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to stay at home, avoid valleys and waterlogged areas, and adhere to all safety directives.

Last week, several countries in the Gulf – including the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain – were hit by heavy storms that saw unprecedented levels of rainfall.

The UAE experienced the highest ever rainfall in a 24-hour period since climate data recording began in 1949.

Saudi Arabia / heavy rainfall

