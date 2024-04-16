Expat ministry proposes 1,000 riyal minimum wage for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has proposed raising the minimum wage for all Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia to 1,000 Saudi riyal (around Tk29,000) per month, an increase of 200 riyal from the previous minimum wage.

During a meeting held today at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban with the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), the ministry said it would not permit recruiting agencies to send workers to Saudi Arabia unless the proposed minimum wage is implemented.

Previously, the minimum wage for male Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia was set at 800 Saudi riyal. However, this wage was not widely enforced, according to labour recruiters.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, secretary-general of Baira, told TBS that Bangladeshi male workers go to work in Saudi Arabia with different salaries ranging from 500 riyals to 800 riyals. The demand letters for them are approved by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET). However, the cost of living for workers has increased there.

"So, the ministry thinks that the minimum salary should be 800 riyal and 200 riyal should be given for food – a total of 1,000 riyal. We have agreed with the proposal in principle," he said.

However, he said that an agreement between parties in Bangladesh alone will not be sufficient to implement the proposal. The salary will be paid by the Saudi employers. "We have requested the ministry to continue negotiations with the Saudi government so that they issue a notification regarding this," he said.

The issue has to be discussed during the joint working committee meeting of the two countries, he added, stating that "we cannot act emotionally and do something that will damage our foreign labour market."

He said Nepal, one of Bangladesh's competitors in the foreign labour market, is not sending workers to Saudi Arabia without ensuring a minimum wage of 1,000 riyals.

Currently, only Bangladeshi female workers get a minimum salary of 1,000 riyal in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the largest destination of Bangladeshi workers employing around three million migrants from the country.

Currently, Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia receive a minimum wage of 1,500 Malaysian Ringgit (around Tk35,000), which is higher than in Saudi Arabia.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, former Secretary-General of Baira, who was present at the Baira-Expat Ministry meeting, told TBS, "I have proposed that Bangladesh should not send workers abroad without ensuring a minimum wage of $350."

Sources said the issue of minimising migration costs in major labour destinations was also discussed in the meeting.

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said at the meeting, "Rational proposals regarding the minimum wage structure for Bangladeshi workers should be sent to various countries. The ministry will make effective decisions regarding minimum wages. Besides, we aim to send workers at a lower migration cost."

"Baira has to work jointly with the ministry to earn foreign exchange by sending workers abroad," he added.

He emphasised that recruiting agencies must consider the human aspect when sending workers abroad. "Considering that the image of Bangladesh should be brighter, everyone should be more proactive in sending skilled workers," he further stated at the meeting.

According to the 2015 agreement between Baira and the Saudi Arabian National Recruitment Committee, the minimum salary of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia is set at 800 riyal.

However, there have been complaints that the minimum wage is not being properly implemented; and there has been no salary review since then.