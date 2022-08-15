Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran in over six years

Middle East

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 12:14 pm

Related News

Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran in over six years

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 12:14 pm
A general view of Tehran city, in Tehran, Iran June 12, 2020. Ali Khara/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
A general view of Tehran city, in Tehran, Iran June 12, 2020. Ali Khara/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said on Sunday, more than six years after recalling its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016.

Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry said on its website. Kuwait's foreign ministry confirmed Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.

Iran already has an ambassador in Kuwait.

The move comes as Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia works to improve ties with Shi'ite Iran, with which it has been locked in a rivalry that has played out across conflicts in the region.

Riyadh broke off ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

Kuwait recalled its envoy to Iran as other Gulf Arab states downgraded ties to rally behind Riyadh. Kuwait has maintained relatively good relations with Tehran under a foreign policy balancing ties with its larger neighbours.

The United Arab Emirates is working to send an ambassador to Iran as it seeks to rebuild bridges following years of animosity, a senior Emirati official said last month. read more

Saudi Arabia launched direct talks with Iran last year. The kingdom's foreign minister has said there has been some progress in five rounds of Iraq-mediated discussions, but "not enough".

World+Biz

Kuwait / Ambassador / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

1h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

2h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

3h | Supplement
Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

3h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

3h | Videos
House that reveals story of Bangladesh

House that reveals story of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador