'Whatever they say,' Rafah operation will cause many casualties again, says EU's Borrell

07 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

07 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference with European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries at the Quai d&#039;Orsay in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference with European Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister)Netanyahu not to attack", Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say", he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza."

