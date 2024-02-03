EU top diplomat urges no Middle East escalation after US strikes

Middle East

AFP
03 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

EU top diplomat urges no Middle East escalation after US strikes

AFP
03 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 08:48 pm
European Union&#039;s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon&#039;s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called on all parties to avoid further escalation in the Middle East after US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria and Iraq.

"Everybody should try to avoid that the situation becomes explosive," Borrell said at a meeting on EU foreign ministers in Brussels. 

The United States launched air strikes against Iranian forces and allied militias in Iraq and Syria on Friday, with President Joe Biden vowing more to come in retaliation for a deadly drone attack on an American base in Jordan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Borrell did not address the US strikes directly, but repeated a warning that the Middle East "is a boiler that can explode". 

He pointed to the war in Gaza, violence along the Lebanese border, bombings in Iraq and Syria and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. 

"That's why we call everybody to try to avoid an escalation," Borrell said. 

The EU is aiming to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea later this month to help protect international vessels from attacks by Yemen's Huthis.

Borrell said the mission would be "defensive" and not conduct any attacks on land against the Yemeni rebels.

World+Biz

European Union / Josep Borrell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

8h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1d | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

1h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

27m | Videos
Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

2h | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

3h | Videos