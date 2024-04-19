EU sanctions four 'extremist' Israeli settlers

World+Biz

AFP
19 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 08:28 pm

Related News

EU sanctions four 'extremist' Israeli settlers

AFP
19 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 08:28 pm
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 20 September 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 20 September 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions on four "extremist" Israeli settlers and two groups over violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, Brussels said.

The decision was the second part of an agreement among EU member states that saw Palestinian Islamists Hamas last week sanctioned over sexual violence during the October 7 attack on Israel.

The move to target violent settlers in the West Bank comes two months after the United States and Britain took similar steps.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The EU put two "radical" organisations Lehava and the Hilltop Youth on its asset freeze and visa ban blacklist for their attacks on Palestinians.

It also included Hilltop Youth leaders Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, along with settlers Neria Ben Pazi and Yinon Levi.

"The listed individuals and entities are responsible for serious human rights abuses against Palestinians," said an EU statement.

It said abuses included "torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" and "the violation of right to property and to private and family life of Palestinians in the West Bank."

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence in the past year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza.

At least 468 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war, according to official Palestinian sources.

Top News

European Union / Israeli Settlers / sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

10h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

11h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

12h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

2h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

22h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

23h | Videos