Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Middle East

Reuters
11 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 12:37 pm

Related News

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Reuters
11 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 12:37 pm
An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.
An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.

An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.

One Palestinian official said Shireen Abu Akleh had been "assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit - possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen".

Top News / World+Biz

Al Jazeera reporter / killed / Isreal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

43m | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

2h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

3h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

3h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec