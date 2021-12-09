UK's Conservatives fined over donation for refurbishment of PM's home

Europe

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

UK's Conservatives fined over donation for refurbishment of PM's home

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:34 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) during their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) during their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's governing Conservative Party was fined 17,800 pounds ($23,500) by the electoral watchdog on Thursday for failing to accurately report a donation which helped fund the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence.

Johnson has faced intense scrutiny over how the financing of the refurbishment, estimated by some media to have run into hundreds of thousands of pounds on what the Sun newspaper has described as garish furniture and embossed wallpaper.

It is the latest in a series of scandals to have dogged Johnson, under fire over reported parties at his Downing Street residence during last year's lockdown, the awarding of Covidcontracts and the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan. read more

In May, an official report into the funding of the refurbishment was critical of Johnson but cleared him of a conflict of interest or of breaching the ministerial code. read more

But on Thursday the Electoral Commission said it had found Conservative Party donor David Brownlow donated 67,801 pounds but the party only reported 15,000 pounds of it.

The remaining 52,801 was to cover the cost of three invoices relating to the refurbishment of Downing Street, it said.

"Our investigation concluded that the full amount of the 67,801.72 pounds was a donation and should have been reported to the Commission," it said in a statement.

"We also concluded that the reference to the payment made by the party for the refurbishment in the party's financial records was not accurately recorded."

Johnson's spokesman said that the prime minister knew Brownlow was managing the funds but not that he was the source of the funds as it was operating as a blind trust.

The opposition Labour Party said the Commission's findings raised new questions about Johnson's knowledge of the donation.

The official investigation published in May found Johnson was unaware that Brownlow had settled an invoice for some of the refurbishment cost, but the Electoral Commission said the prime minister had contacted the donor about the funding.

"The Prime Minister messaged Lord Brownlow via WhatsApp asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence. Lord Brownlow agreed to do so," it said.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Boris Johnson has taken the British public for fools."

($1 = 0.7583 pounds)

World+Biz

UK's Conservative / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study