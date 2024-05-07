Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Europe

AFP
07 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:45 pm

Related News

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

The Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement that it had exposed a network of agents run by Russia’s Federal Security Service whose aim was to assassinate Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian political and military officials.

AFP
07 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the village of Yahidne, where hundreds of local residents spent a month in a school basement during Russia&#039;s attack on Chernihiv region, on the first anniversary of its liberation, in Yahidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the village of Yahidne, where hundreds of local residents spent a month in a school basement during Russia's attack on Chernihiv region, on the first anniversary of its liberation, in Yahidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Yarysh/File Photo

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv says that the Ukrainian leader has been targeted by Russia on multiple occasions, including at the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement that it had exposed a network of agents run by Russia's Federal Security Service whose aim was to assassinate Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian political and military officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who were leaking classified information to Russia," the SBU said.

It said that Russia had worked to identify individuals close to Zelensky's security detail who could take the Ukrainian leader hostage and kill him.

Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors announced last month they had detained a man suspected of aiding a Russian assassination plot on Zelensky.

And the SBU said last August that a woman had been arrested for over a plot of kill the Ukrainian leader by trying to uncover details of his movements outside Kyiv.

World+Biz

Ukraine / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Zelensky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos