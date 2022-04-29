UK organisation says two aid workers held by Russian forces in Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

UK organisation says two aid workers held by Russian forces in Ukraine

On Thursday, the British government confirmed that a British national had been killed and another was missing in Ukraine, with media reporting that the dead man was a former British army veteran who was believed to have been fighting with Ukrainian forces

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 02:16 pm
People ride bicycles near a car destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People ride bicycles near a car destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Two British volunteers working to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine have been captured by the Russian military there, according to the organisation for which the men worked.

The non-profit Presidium Network said the two men had been detained by Russian forces at a check point south of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the British foreign ministry.

"The foreign office is doing all it can to support and identify these two people," British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News.

The Presidium Network said the men, both civilians, were working as part of a Joint Humanitarian Operations Centre project in Ukraine to help provide food and medical supplies and evacuation support.

On Thursday, the British government confirmed that a British national had been killed and another was missing in Ukraine, with media reporting that the dead man was a former British army veteran who was believed to have been fighting with Ukrainian forces.

World+Biz

aid workers / UK / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

Meher Afroz Shaon face to face with TBS

3h | Videos
Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

Ukraine crisis 2022 explained

3h | Videos
Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

Jaya Ahsan's new film 'Fereshte'

3h | Videos
North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

North Korea's Kim calls for stronger military as nuclear test work 'well underway'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year