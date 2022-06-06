UK government's 'anti-corruption champion' quits, will oppose Johnson

Europe

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

UK government's 'anti-corruption champion' quits, will oppose Johnson

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:09 pm
John Penrose arrives for Britain&#039;s Prime Minister David Cameron&#039;s first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
John Penrose arrives for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron's first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's 'anti-corruption champion', lawmaker John Penrose, resigned from his role in government on Monday saying he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later in the day.

"I'm sorry to have to resign as the PM's Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it's pretty clear he has broken it," he said on Twitter.

"That's a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too."

World+Biz

UK / UK PM Boris Jhonson / UK PM lockdown party / Confidence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

2h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

4h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

5h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

5h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

20h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata