UK government's 'anti-corruption champion' quits, will oppose Johnson

John Penrose arrives for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron's first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's 'anti-corruption champion', lawmaker John Penrose, resigned from his role in government on Monday saying he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later in the day.

"I'm sorry to have to resign as the PM's Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it's pretty clear he has broken it," he said on Twitter.

"That's a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too."