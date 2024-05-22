Sweden plans $7 billion military support frame for Ukraine in 2024-2026

22 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 01:49 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at his country retreat in Harpsund, Sweden, August 19, 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at his country retreat in Harpsund, Sweden, August 19, 2023. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

The Swedish government has agreed with its support party on a framework for additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said on Wednesday.

"To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026," it said in a statement. 

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden's total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns, it said. 

It said military support under the new framework could include donations of defence equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defence gear.

"The framework may burden the public finances for several years and even after 2026," it said.

