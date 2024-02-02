Russian strike kills two French aid workers in southern Ukraine: Officials

Europe

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:39 am

Related News

Russian strike kills two French aid workers in southern Ukraine: Officials

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav killed two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:39 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Russian strike killed two French volunteer aid workers on Thursday in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the regional governor and other officials said.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav killed two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners.

Prosecutors in the region said Russian forces launched a mass drone attack in the area at about 4 p.m. Police said a Ukrainian national was also wounded.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reuters could not independently verify details of the incident, but Russian forces engage in frequent shelling of parts of Kherson region now held by Ukraine.

Beryslav is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, which was abandoned by Russian forces in late 2022.

Ukrainian troops have since established positions on the eastern bank, but Russian forces continue heavy shelling of other parts of Kherson region from areas they hold on the eastern side.

World+Biz

Russian strikes / Ukraine / French killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

2h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar’s microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

4h | Panorama
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

15h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

16h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

14h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

18h | Videos