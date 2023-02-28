Reactions to UK-EU Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Europe

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:54 am

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands as they hold a news conference at Windsor Guildhall, Britain, February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands as they hold a news conference at Windsor Guildhall, Britain, February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday and said it would pave the way for a new chapter in London's relationship with the bloc.

Below is a selection of reactions to the deal:

LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"When the Prime Minister puts this deal forward for a vote, Labour will vote for it. The Protocol will never be perfect.

It is a compromise.

"I have always been clear that, if implemented correctly it is an arrangement that can work in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement. And that now it's been agreed, we all have an obligation to make it work."

NORTHERN IRELAND'S DUP PARTY LEADER JEFFREY DONALDSON

"In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern. There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.

"The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts."

"I want the assurance from the prime minister that not just now but in the future, the government of the United Kingdom will protect Northern Ireland's place within that internal market and will also allow the application of EU law to put barriers in the way of our ability to trade with the rest of our own country."

IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"I heard first-hand the concerns of many unionists. I believe they will see in this a genuine response to their genuine concerns.

"I appreciate that some time may be needed to consider the detail of the deal, but I would urge political leaders in Northern Ireland to act quickly, to put in place institutions than can respond directly to the needs of the people of Northern Ireland."

FORMER BRITISH PM THERESA MAY

"The best move now is for everybody across this House to support this settlement because that is what is in the best interests of all the people of Northern Ireland."

