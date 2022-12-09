Moscow says Washington trying to kill Russia's export earnings

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 05:57 pm

Moscow says Washington trying to kill Russia's export earnings

FILE PHOTO. The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Moscow. ©Aleksey Konovalov / Getty Images
FILE PHOTO. The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Moscow. ©Aleksey Konovalov / Getty Images

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that the United States was seeking to kill off Russia's multibillion dollar export revenues and push it into default, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed last weekend to set a price cap on Russia's vital oil exports, banning Western firms from transporting or insuring Russian seaborne oil cargoes where the price of the contract is more than $60 a barrel.

