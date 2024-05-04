Russians throng to display of Western 'trophy' tanks captured in Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:36 pm

Related News

Russians throng to display of Western 'trophy' tanks captured in Ukraine

Long queues of people formed on what was a sunny May Day public holiday at the entrance to the exhibition, entitled "Trophies of the Russian Army," which is being held outside a museum celebrating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:36 pm
Visitors stand behind barriers while looking at a destroyed US-manufactured Abrams main battle tank at an exhibition displaying armoured vehicles and equipment captured by the Russian army from Ukrainian forces in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, at Victory Park open-air museum on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Visitors stand behind barriers while looking at a destroyed US-manufactured Abrams main battle tank at an exhibition displaying armoured vehicles and equipment captured by the Russian army from Ukrainian forces in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, at Victory Park open-air museum on Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Western tanks and military hardware captured by Russian forces in Ukraine went on display in Moscow on Wednesday at an exhibition the Russian military said showed Western help would not stop it winning the war.

Long queues of people formed on what was a sunny May Day public holiday at the entrance to the exhibition, entitled "Trophies of the Russian Army," which is being held outside a museum celebrating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Assorted captured military equipment in Russia during the &quot;Trophies of the Russian Army&quot; exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah
Assorted captured military equipment in Russia during the "Trophies of the Russian Army" exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah

"History is repeating itself," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Soviet Union had in 1943 also put on a display of captured tanks and hardware, in this case from the German army. 

"Strength is in the truth. It's always been that way. In 1943 and today. These war trophies reflect our strength. The more of them there are, the stronger we are," the ministry stated, predicting a Russian victory in what it officially calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Assorted captured military equipment in Russia during the &quot;Trophies of the Russian Army&quot; exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah
Assorted captured military equipment in Russia during the "Trophies of the Russian Army" exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah

"No Western military equipment will change the situation on the battlefield," the statement added.

According to Western and Ukrainian critics, much of Russia's military hardware is old or outdated, and Russian battlefield gains have resulted from sheer force of numbers and high casualties. Both sides keep the number of dead and injured a secret but are known to have suffered heavy losses.

Assorted captured German military vehicle in Russia during the &quot;Trophies of the Russian Army&quot; exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah
Assorted captured German military vehicle in Russia during the "Trophies of the Russian Army" exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah

The Moscow display, which includes US, German and French tanks supplied to Ukraine, came days after the US approved a $61 billion aid package for Kyiv and after Russia made some swift but incremental territorial gains in eastern Ukraine at a time when Kyiv's forces say they lack ammo and manpower.  

Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says it will eventually push Russian forces from its soil, held a similar exhibition along Kyiv's central boulevard last summer featuring burnt-out husks of Russian tanks and fighting vehicles.

Assorted captured military drone in Russia during the &quot;Trophies of the Russian Army&quot; exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah
Assorted captured military drone in Russia during the "Trophies of the Russian Army" exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah

Russia, says the International Institute for Strategic Studies, has itself lost over 3,000 tanks in Ukraine amounting to its entire pre-war active inventory, but has enough lower-quality armoured vehicles in storage for years of replacement and says it is now ramping up production of new tanks.

In addition to tanks, British and Australian armoured vehicles seized in Ukraine are on display in Moscow along with military hardware made in Turkey, Sweden, Austria, Finland, South Africa and the Czech Republic.   

Assorted captured US military vehicle in Russia during the &quot;Trophies of the Russian Army&quot; exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah
Assorted captured US military vehicle in Russia during the "Trophies of the Russian Army" exhibition. Photo: Riaz Shah

State TV's Channel One said the star of the show was a captured American M1 Abrams battle tank, which it said had been taken out by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine using a guided rocket and kamikaze drones. 

Clambering over the Abrams holding his microphone, a state TV correspondent told Russians that the tank had been billed in the United States as an indestructible "wonder weapon".

"But that was all nonsense - look at this - all of its reputation has been destroyed," he said.  

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Captured military vehicles / Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

5h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

2h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

2h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

2h | Videos
There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

There is boundless excitement in the search for a giant creature in a lake in Scotland

5h | Videos