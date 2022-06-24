Germany’s gas action plan pulls its punches

Europe

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 06:05 pm

Related News

Germany’s gas action plan pulls its punches

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the &#039;Nord Stream 1&#039; gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Germany is facing a sudden acceleration of its gas crisis. A 60% drop in Russian supplies since early June threatens to plunge Europe's biggest economy into severe economic shock. But Berlin's confusing response to Moscow's latest move, its hesitations on energy policy, and its attempts to delay the impact of higher energy prices on the economy risk making matters worse.

Whatever its disputed causes, Gazprom's sudden slowdown of its contractual deliveries has forced Berlin to declare an emergency. Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a leader of the Green Party, has ordered increased usage of highly polluting coal in power stations. Meanwhile, liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has suggested delaying the planned closure this year of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors in order to help absorb the shock. He was promptly contradicted by advisers of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany is for now just slightly below its gas storage target, with 59% capacity restored since winter. It aims to reach 90% in December just before the cold season. Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest interruption puts that in doubt.

Germany's dependence on Russian gas has already shrunk in the last months. Only 35% of its gas imports come from Moscow, against 55% before the war in Ukraine. But in the worst-case scenario, a total interruption of Gazprom's deliveries to the country could still trigger a hit of up to 220 billion euros in 2022 and 2023, or 6% of this year's GDP, German think-tanks have calculated.

The crisis throws a harsh light on the coalition government's economic policy. Berlin decided this week to upgrade to the "alarm" mode of its emergency response to the gas crisis. But it has refused to allow power producers to pass higher energy prices on to industrial consumers and households, thus depriving itself of a powerful incentive to reduce consumption.

The government could do the sensible thing and let price signals work, while using its budget to initiate transfers to lower-income households or small and struggling businesses. But its dogmatic adherence to strict budget discipline, even in the midst of a major crisis, might prevent it doing so. Germany was already on track to have one of the slowest growth and highest inflation rates in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. It is now at risk of letting a good crisis go to waste.

World+Biz

Germany / Germany gas / Germany gas dependency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

25m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday