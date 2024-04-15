Germany summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

AFP
15 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 07:04 pm

Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Germany on Monday summoned the Iranian ambassador, a day after Tehran summoned the German, French and British envoys over their countries' response to Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

"I can inform you that the Iranian ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry this morning and that the talks are currently taking place," a spokesman for the ministry told a regular government press conference, without specifying what issue would be raised.

The three European countries have condemned Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel, which went through Saturday night into Sunday and were in retaliation for Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria on 1 April.

