Finland's right-wing National Coalition Party claims election victory

Europe

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:57 am

Related News

Finland's right-wing National Coalition Party claims election victory

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:57 am
National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo attends the party&#039;s parliament election event in Helsinki, Finland, April 2, 2023. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS
National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo attends the party's parliament election event in Helsinki, Finland, April 2, 2023. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

Finland's right-wing opposition National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo on Sunday claimed victory in the Nordic country's tightly-fought parliamentary election.

"We got the biggest mandate," Orpo said in a speech to followers.

With 93.4% of the votes counted, his party looked set to get the most seats in parliament, 48 out of 200 in total, and with 20.5% support among votes cast, justice ministry election data showed.

 Finland's left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in the Nordic country's parliamentary election as the opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) claimed victory in a tightly fought contest.

The pro-business NCP was expected to win 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, narrowly ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Marin's Social Democrats on 43 seats, justice ministry election data showed with all ballots counted.

"We got the biggest mandate," NCP leader Petteri Orpo said in a speech to followers, vowing to "fix Finland" and its economy.

He will get the first chance at forming a coalition to obtain majority in parliament as Marin's era as prime minister was expected to end.

"We have gained support, we have gained more seats (in parliament). That's an excellent achievement, even if we did not finish first today," the prime minister said in a speech to party members.

Marin, 37, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, but at home she has faced criticism for her partying and her government's public spending.

While she remains very popular among many Finns, particularly young moderates, she antagonised some conservatives with lavish spending on pensions and education they see as not frugal enough.

The NCP has led in polls for almost two years although its lead had melted away in recent months. It has promised to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70% of GDP since Marin took office in 2019.

Orpo accused Marin of eroding Finland's economic resilience at a time when Europe's energy crisis, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine, has hit the country hard and the cost of living has increased. Orpo has said he will negotiate with all groups to obtain a majority in parliament, while Marin has said her Social Democrats may govern with the NCP but will not go into government with the Finns Party.

Marin called the Finns Party "openly racist" during a debate in January - an accusation the nationalist group rejected.

The Finns Party's main goal is to reduce what leader Riikka Purra has called "harmful" immigration from developing countries outside the European Union. It also calls for austerity policies to curb deficit spending, a stance it shares with the NCP.

Most notable of Marin's foreign policy actions has been her push, along with President Sauli Niinisto, for the country to make a watershed policy U-turn by seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That process is now almost complete, with Helsinki expected to join within days after all the Western defence alliance's 30 members approved the accession.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Finland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend