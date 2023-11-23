Finland to close all but northernmost border crossing with Russia

Europe

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:21 am

Related News

Finland to close all but northernmost border crossing with Russia

The asylum seekers come from a range of nations including Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, according to immigration authorities

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:21 am
Police vehicles are seen at the Nuijamaa border crossing station, after Finland closed all four southeastern border crossing points on its eastern border at midnight in response to Russia&#039;s decision to allow undocumented asylum seekers to cross in growing numbers, in Lappeenranta, Finland, November 18, 2023. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino via REUTERS/File Photo
Police vehicles are seen at the Nuijamaa border crossing station, after Finland closed all four southeastern border crossing points on its eastern border at midnight in response to Russia's decision to allow undocumented asylum seekers to cross in growing numbers, in Lappeenranta, Finland, November 18, 2023. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino via REUTERS/File Photo

Finland will close all but the northernmost crossing point on its border with Russia from midnight on Friday in a bid to halt a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 600 people without valid travel documents to the European Union have come to Finland via Russia, prompting Helsinki to shut several crossings and accuse Moscow of funnelling migrants. The Kremlin denies the charge.

"The government has today decided to close more border stations," Orpo told a press conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The asylum seekers come from a range of nations including Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, according to immigration authorities.

The European Union border agency Frontex plans to deploy officers and equipment to Finland as soon as next week in response to a request from Helsinki, a spokesperson said.

EU migration commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday Finland had asked for 60 Frontex officers on top of 10 already stationed along its 1,340-kilometre frontier with Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Estonia accused Russia of involvement in "a hybrid attack operation" to bring migrants to its border, after 75 migrants - mostly from Somalia and Syria - attempted to enter from Russia since last week.

The Baltic country said it had prepared to close border crossings if migration pressure from Russia rose, and to deal with migrants if they tried to enter outside official crossings.

The Finnish border guard said on Wednesday that unauthorized entries continued at crossing points with Russia and had moved further north along the border to Vartius and Salla, two frontier stations that still accepted asylum applications.

Finland said Russia was letting migrants through those two crossing points by foot despite an agreement that they could only be crossed by car.

"There are growing signs that the situation is worsening on the eastern border," Orpo said.

Finland will shut three of the four remaining border crossing points from midnight on Friday, leaving only the Raja-Jooseppi crossing in the Arctic open. All other crossings will be shut until Dec. 23, also for Finns wanting to enter Russia.

"Raja-Jooseppi is the northernmost (border crossing) and it requires a real effort to get there," Orpo said.

The government will seek to amend legislation that prevents it from closing the entire border, he added.

President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday repatriating people who do not meet the criteria for asylum had become impossible and called for an EU-wide solution to stop uncontrollable entry to Europe's passport-free Schengen area.

The Kremlin said on Monday it had lodged a formal protest over Finland's partial border closure, saying the decision reflected an anti-Russian stance.

In 2021, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused Moscow's close ally Belarus of artificially creating a migrant crisis on their borders by flying in people from the Middle East and Africa and attempting to push them across the frontier - an accusation Belarus repeatedly denied.

World+Biz

Russia / Finland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

1h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

17h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

11h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

13h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

12h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

14h | TBS Economy