Twelve-year-old suspect held in Finland school shooting, three pupils wounded

Europe

Reuters
02 April, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:21 pm

Related News

Twelve-year-old suspect held in Finland school shooting, three pupils wounded

The arrest had happened peacefully, in Helsinki away from the school. Both the suspect and the weapon were now in police custody, police said.

Reuters
02 April, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:21 pm
Police officers talk to family members of pupils at the Viertola comprehensive school in Vantaa, Finland, on April 2, 2024. Three minors were injured in a shooting at the school on Tuesday morning. A suspect, also a minor, has been apprehended. Lehtikuva/MARKKU ULANDER via REUTERS
Police officers talk to family members of pupils at the Viertola comprehensive school in Vantaa, Finland, on April 2, 2024. Three minors were injured in a shooting at the school on Tuesday morning. A suspect, also a minor, has been apprehended. Lehtikuva/MARKKU ULANDER via REUTERS

A 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody after three pupils the same age were wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. At the school, a building had been cordoned off by police. Parents were picking up their children from another school building hundreds of metres (yards) away.

The arrest had happened peacefully, in Helsinki away from the school. Both the suspect and the weapon were now in police custody, police said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Video circulating on social media and unverified by Reuters showed two police kneeling at the side of the suspected shooter who was lying face down on a sidewalk.

No details about the identities of the children or the condition of the victims were immediately released.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a  suburb of Helsinki, which has around 800 pupils from first to ninth grade and a staff of 90, according to the municipality.

"The immediate danger is over," the Viertola school's  principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment  further.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on X: "The day started in a horrifying way... I can only imagine the pain and worry that many families are experiencing at the moment. The suspected perpetrator has been caught."

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the shooting was deeply shocking.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff," he said on X.

Previous school shootings in Finland have put a harsh focus on Finland's gun policy.

In 2007, Pekka-Eric Auvinen shot and killed six students, the school nurse, the principal, and himself using a handgun at Jokela High School, near Helsinki.

A year later, in 2008, Matti Saari, another student, opened fire at a vocational school in Kauhajoki, located in northwest Finland. He killed nine students and one male staff member before turning the gun on himself.

Finland tightened its gun legislation in 2010, introducing an aptitude test for all firearms licence applicants. The age limit for applicants was also changed to 20 from 18.

There are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 licence holders in the nation of 5.6 million people, where hunting and target shooting are popular.

Top News / World+Biz

Finland / School Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

2h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

7h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

1h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

2h | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

3h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

4h | Videos