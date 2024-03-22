Finland to resume funding to UNRWA

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
22 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

Finland to resume funding to UNRWA

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, paused their funding to UNRWA after accusations by Israel that a dozen of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the 7 Oct Hamas attack in Israel

Reuters
22 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Trucks containing humanitarian aid from the World Food Organization (WFP) are parked in a location given as northern Gaza Strip, in this handout image released on 12 March 2024. Photo: Israeli Army Handout/Handout via REUTERS
Trucks containing humanitarian aid from the World Food Organization (WFP) are parked in a location given as northern Gaza Strip, in this handout image released on 12 March 2024. Photo: Israeli Army Handout/Handout via REUTERS

Finland will resume funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, its foreign trade and development minister said on Friday.

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, paused their funding to UNRWA after accusations by Israel that a dozen of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the 7 Oct Hamas attack in Israel.

"UNRWA improving its risk management, meaning preventing and initiating close monitoring for misconduct, provides sufficient guarantees for us at this point to continue our support" Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He told a press conference some of the Finnish money would be earmarked for risk management.

Countries including Canada, Australia and Sweden have also restored funding to UNRWA, while several Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia have increased funding.

World+Biz / Middle East

UNWRA / aid / Finland / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

7h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

6h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

18h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

20h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

19h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

13h | Videos