Finland PM greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection as PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (on the left) and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (right).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (on the left) and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (right).

Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter written to her, the Finland premier said "I wish to extend to you my congratulations on your renewed term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the formation of a new government for your country."

He added, "The friendly relations between our countries provide a solid foundation to further develop our cooperation, and I am looking forward to partnerships across many fields for our mutual benefit."

Petteri Orpo ended, "Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

