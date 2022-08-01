US military preparations 'underway' in Taiwan for Nancy Pelosi: Report

China

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

US military preparations 'underway' in Taiwan for Nancy Pelosi: Report

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 06:19 pm
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Despite China's threats over a possible Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi, "US military preparation" is still underway, Politico has reported.

Amid widespread speculation over whether she would make a stop in Taiwan, Pelosi's office announced on Sunday that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It did not mention Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that it would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to "very serious developments and consequences."

"We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao told a regular daily briefing.

Although a stop in Taiwan remains in the air, the American media outlet citing people familiar with the matter reported the Pentagon "is moving ahead with preparations anyway." The report also said that Pelosi "will fly on a military aircraft to Taipei," if the trip goes ahead as planned, reports Taiwan News.

Top News / World+Biz

Taiwan / China-Taiwan / China-Taiwan tensions / Nancy Pelosi / US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

6h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

6h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

7h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

26m | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

2h | Videos
Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

8h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT