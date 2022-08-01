US military preparations 'underway' in Taiwan for Nancy Pelosi: Report

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Despite China's threats over a possible Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi, "US military preparation" is still underway, Politico has reported.

Amid widespread speculation over whether she would make a stop in Taiwan, Pelosi's office announced on Sunday that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It did not mention Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that it would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to "very serious developments and consequences."

"We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao told a regular daily briefing.

Although a stop in Taiwan remains in the air, the American media outlet citing people familiar with the matter reported the Pentagon "is moving ahead with preparations anyway." The report also said that Pelosi "will fly on a military aircraft to Taipei," if the trip goes ahead as planned, reports Taiwan News.