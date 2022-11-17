China's Xi says cold war mentality and bloc confrontation must be rejected

Visitors stand in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, at an exhibition titled &quot;Forging Ahead in the New Era&quot; during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Visitors stand in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, at an exhibition titled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Actions that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.

Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.

The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. However, unforeseen scheduling conflicts caused the appearance to be cancelled, according to the forum organisers.

The speech, provided to media by the Chinese delegation, also called on business leaders to "actively involve yourselves" in "China's reform, opening-up and modernisation endeavours, and contribute to boosting development and prosperity of both the Asia-Pacific region and the world."

 

