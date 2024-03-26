China's Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say

World+Biz

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

China's Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say

The audience with Xi follows Chinese Premier Li Qiang not meeting visiting foreign CEOs at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24-25, which prompted concerns over transparency in the world's second-largest economy

Reuters
26 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:49 pm
China&#039;s Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say

China's President Xi Jinping will meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, in a follow up to his November dinner with US investors in San Francisco.

The meeting was proposed by chief executive of US insurer Chubb, Evan Greenberg, said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the matter. Other attendees include Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council.

The audience with Xi follows Chinese Premier Li Qiang not meeting visiting foreign CEOs at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24-25, which prompted concerns over transparency in the world's second-largest economy. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chance to exchange views with Beijing's second-ranking leader had become a key element of the summit in previous years. 

Foreign businesses have been trying to reconcile Chinese leaders' public overtures towards overseas investment with the rolling out of a broader anti-espionage law, raids on consultancies and due diligence firms, and exit bans.

"The lack of presser for Li Qiang at the Two Sessions and meeting with foreign executives at the China Development Forum shows Xi is very much in charge," said Alfred Wu, associate professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

"Xi authorizes everything, and Li Qiang doesn't want to overshadow his boss," he added.

Xi received a standing ovation when he dined with US executives at a dinner hosted by the US-China Business Council and the National Committee on US-China Relations in November.

Two sources said the meeting with Xi was not part of the China Development Forum agenda and was deliberately scheduled for Wednesday to separate it from the high-profile forum for senior foreign executives and China's leaders.

The meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week.

China's State Council Information Office, the National Committee on US-China Relations, the US-China Business Council, and Chubb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials who spoke at the opening of the forum this weekend expressed confidence China would hit its economic targets, including growth of about 5% this year, and pledged further support for companies in strategically important sectors, an area Xi has dubbed "new productive forces."

In November, Xi told American business leaders in San Francisco that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the US, and there is plenty of room for cooperation, in a bid to overcome China's struggles to entice foreign investment.

China

Xi Jinping / China / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

6h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

22m | Videos
Delicious Shahi Haleem

Delicious Shahi Haleem

1h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment up 43%

Foreign debt repayment up 43%

2h | Videos
Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

3h | TBS Stories