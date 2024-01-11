Chinese President congratulates Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping has greeted Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Chinese president said on behalf of the government and people of China and on his own, "I would like to extend to you my warm congratulations and best wishes".

He said China and Bangladesh are neighbours with long-established friendship, adding, "Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both our countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results."

Xi Jinping said, "We firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests, and jointly pursue the development and revitalisation of each country, bringing tangible benefits to our two peoples."

In this regard, he mentioned their last August meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, where both of them reached an important consensus on the development of China-Bangladesh relations.

"It is expected that China and Bangladesh would make joint efforts to further implement the important consensus we have reached, enhance political mutual trust, promote traditional friendship, further synergise development strategies, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height," he said.

The Chinese president wished Sheikh Hasina good health, a rewarding career and every success in life.

"May Bangladesh enjoy prosperity and its people happiness," he ended.