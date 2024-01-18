China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

China

BSS/AFP
18 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 02:33 pm

Related News

China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

On Thursday, Pakistan said it carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran

BSS/AFP
18 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 02:33 pm
The Chinese national flag is seen in front of the financial district Central on the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Chinese national flag is seen in front of the financial district Central on the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Beijing said Thursday it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following an exchange of fire against militant targets in their border region, including a strike that Tehran said killed at least seven civilians.

"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and neighbouring Iran are both battling simmering insurgencies along their sparsely populated border regions.

On Thursday, Pakistan said it carried out strikes against militant targets in Iran.

Tehran said it had summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires in response to the attack, which killed at least seven people.

Both countries are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Mao reiterated Iran and Pakistan were "friendly countries to China, and countries with important influence".

World+Biz / South Asia

Iran / Pakistan / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos