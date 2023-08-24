Ethiopia, UN vow to intensify efforts for immediate resumption of humanitarian aid

Girls carry laundry in Soroka town in Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The Ethiopian government and the United Nations reiterated their joint commitment to intensifying efforts for the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government and the UN Country Team in Ethiopia, in a joint statement issued late Tuesday, said they are determined to deepen their partnership.

"We will continue working for inclusive and sustainable development in Ethiopia. We reiterated our commitment to intensify our joint efforts for the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities," the joint statement read.

In June, the UN World Food Program decided to suspend its food aid assistance program in Ethiopia, citing large-scale aid misappropriation.

The UN agency estimates that more than 20 million people in Ethiopia affected by ongoing drought and conflict urgently need humanitarian food assistance.

It said food diversion is absolutely unacceptable and that it welcomes the Ethiopian government's commitment to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the misappropriation of food aid.

The joint statement came after Ethiopian officials' "productive deliberations" with the UN Country Team, including incoming UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Country Representative Michael Saad.