Zelensky declares General Mobilisation in Ukraine

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:52 pm

Invading Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine’s army said Friday, with rising fears the capital could fall on the second day of the Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Thursday ordering a general mobilisation as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. 

Conscripts and reservists in all of Ukraine's regions will be called up according to the decree published by the Ukrainian presidency, which is to be in effect for 90 days, reports Kyiv Post.

