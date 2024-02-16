World Bank approves shift to channel IDA funds to Afghanistan humanitarian aid

World+Biz

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

World Bank approves shift to channel IDA funds to Afghanistan humanitarian aid

World Bank President Ajay Banga has called for the next IDA replenishment round to set a new record as demands for its funding grows

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 09:08 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank Group said on Thursday its executive board endorsed a new approach to aiding Afghanistan that will deploy some $300 million from the bank's International Development Association fund for poor countries through United Nations agencies and other international organizations.

The development lender said the funds would remain outside the control of the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan and would complement Afghanistan Resilience Trust Fund (ARTF) donor financing in supporting critical basic services such as food, water, health, education and jobs.

The shift marks the first time that the World Bank's own funds would be sent to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Since then, the ARTF has channeled $1.5 billion in donor aid through partner organizations to benefit some 25 million Afghans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The IDA fund disburses grants and highly concessional loans to the world's poorest countries, and its resources are replenished every few years by donor countries, with the current $93 billion replenishment set to conclude in 2025. World Bank President Ajay Banga has called for the next IDA replenishment round to set a new record as demands for its funding grows.

The World Bank said its new "Approach 3.0" to Afghanistan aims to deliver basic services at scale, including supporting employment opportunities through the microfinancing of income-generating activities, and facilitating private-sector participation in the delivery of aid.

The bank said it was continuing its previous ARTF principles of putting women at the center of projects and ensuring that project activities are implemented by and for women. This puts some of the international aid agencies' activities at odds with Taliban policies that deny rights to women, such as in education.

A World Bank spokesperson said the $300 million in available funding would run until June 30, 2025, through the remainder of the current fiscal year and all of the next fiscal year.

Afghanistan / World Bank / IDa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

1d | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

12h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

13h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

15h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

16h | Videos