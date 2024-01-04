Who are named in Jeffrey Epstein documents? Big names like Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Alan Dershowitz confirmed

04 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 01:14 pm

Who are named in Jeffrey Epstein documents? Big names like Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Alan Dershowitz confirmed

The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with a passing connection to the scandal

(Photo by Ammar ABD RABBO / Red Sea Film Festival / AFP, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, he Dershow With Alan Dershowitz/YouTube screenshot).
Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson.

The names revealed were listed in court documents filed as part of accuser Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The names, before being unsealed, were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names had been previously revealed as well.

Notably, every individual named in the list is not accused of wrongdoing. The people whose names were revealed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted.

Here is a list of big names that have been unsealed:

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell
  2. Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre
  3. Kathy Alexander
  4. Miles Alexander
  5. James Michael Austrich
  6. Philip Barden
  7. REDACTED
  8. Cate Blanchett
  9. David Boies
  10. Laura Boothe
  11. Evelyn Boulet
  12. Rebecca Boylan
  13. Joshua Bunner
  14. Naomi Campbell
  15. Carolyn Casey
  16. Paul Cassell
  17. Sharon Churcher
  18. Bill Clinton
  19. David Copperfield
  20. Alexandra Cousteau
  21. Cameron Diaz
  22. Leonardo DiCaprio
  23. Alan Dershowitz
  24. Dr. Mona Devanesan
  25. REDACTED
  26. Bradley Edwards
  27. Amanda Ellison
  28. Cimberly Espinosa
  29. Jeffrey Epstein
  30. Annie Farmer
  31. Marie Farmer
  32. Alexandra Fekkai
  33. Crystal Figueroa
  34. Anthony Figueroa
  35. Louis Freeh
  36. Eric Gany
  37. Meg Garvin
  38. Sheridan Gibson-Butte
  39. Robert Giuffre
  40. Al Gore
  41. Ross Gow
  42. Fred Graff
  43. Philip Guderyon
  44. REDACTED
  45. Shannon Harrison
  46. Stephen Hawking
  47. Victoria Hazel
  48. Brittany Henderson
  49. Brett Jaffe
  50. Michael Jackson
  51. Carol Roberts Kess
  52. Dr. Karen Kutikoff
  53. Peter Listerman
  54. George Lucas
  55. Tony Lyons
  56. Bob Meister
  57. Jamie A. Melanson
  58. Lynn Miller
  59. Marvin Minsky
  60. REDACTED
  61. David Mullen
  62. Joe Pagano
  63. Mary Paluga
  64. J. Stanley Pottinger
  65. Joseph Recarey
  66. Michael Reiter
  67. Jason Richards
  68. Bill Richardson
  69. Sky Roberts
  70. Scott Rothstein
  71. Forest Sawyer
  72. Doug Schoetlle
  73. Kevin Spacey
  74. Cecilia Stein
  75. Mark Tafoya
  76. Brent Tindall
  77. Kevin Thompson
  78. Donald Trump
  79. Ed Tuttle
  80. Emma Vaghan
  81. Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards
  82. Cresenda Valdes
  83. Anthony Valladares
  84. Maritza Vazquez
  85. Vicky Ward
  86. Jarred Weisfeld
  87. Courtney Wild
  88. Bruce Willis
  89. Daniel Wilson
  90. Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.

His partner Maxwell, who was also involved in the crimes, is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.

