A new batch of documents of 946 pages has been released that reveal the correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his alleged accomplice in a sex trafficking ring. The documents show that Epstein tried to discredit the accusations of Virginia Giuffre, one of his victims, who claimed that he forced her to have sex in an underage orgy with Professor Stephen Hawking.

In an email dated 12 January 2015, Epstein urged Maxwell to offer a reward to anyone who could help disprove Giuffre's allegations.

"You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false," he wrote.

He also mentioned two specific events that Giuffre alleged to have taken place: a dinner with former President Bill Clinton and a trip to the Virgin Islands where Hawking was present.

"The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy," he stated.

What is in the documents?

The email was part of a 946-page collection of court documents from Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell, who was accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein.

The lawsuit was settled in 2017, and Maxwell is now in prison, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking charges. She is the only person who has been convicted in relation to Epstein's crimes.

The documents were made public by the Southern District of New York on 3 January, after the deadline for appeals expired.

The renowned physicist who made groundbreaking discoveries about black holes and their radiation, as reported by NASA. Hawking was born in 1942, and suffered from motor neuron disease since he was 21 years old. He spent most of his life in a wheelchair, and communicated through a voice synthesizer. He had three children with his first wife, Jane Wilde, whom he married in the 1960s and divorced in the 1970s.