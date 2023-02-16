Warm water melts weak spots on Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier', say scientists

World+Biz

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

Warm water melts weak spots on Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier', say scientists

Reuters
16 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:21 am
An Icefin is seen in the water as scientists work in the field at the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on February 14, 2023. Becka Bower/Cornell University/Handout via REUTERS
An Icefin is seen in the water as scientists work in the field at the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on February 14, 2023. Becka Bower/Cornell University/Handout via REUTERS

Scientists studying Antarctica's vast Thwaites Glacier - nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier - say warm water is seeping into its weak spots, worsening melting caused by rising temperatures, two papers published in Nature journal showed on Wednesday.

Thwaites, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter (1.6 feet) of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilize neighboring glaciers that have the potential to cause a further three-meter (9.8-foot) rise.

As part of the International Thwaites Glacier collaboration - the biggest field campaign ever attempted in Antarctica - a team of 13 U.S. and British scientists spent about six weeks on the glacier in late 2019 and early 2020.

Using an underwater robot vehicle known as Icefin, mooring data and sensors, they monitored the glacier's grounding line, where ice slides off the glacier and meets the ocean for the first time.

In one of the papers, led by Cornell University-based scientist Britney Schmidt, researchers found that warmer water was making its way into crevasses and other openings known as terraces, causing sideways melt of 30 meters (98 feet) or more per year.

"Warm water is getting into the weakest parts of the glacier and making it worse," Schmidt told Reuters.

"That is the kind of thing we should all be very concerned about," she said about the findings which underscored how climate change is reaching isolated Antarctica.

The other paper's findings, which Schmidt also worked on, showed about five meters (16 feet) per year of melt near the glacier's grounding line - less than what the most aggressive thinning models previously predicted.

But she said the melting was still of grave concern.

"If we observe less melting... that doesn't change the fact that it's retreating," Schmidt said.

Scientists have previously depended on satellite images to show the behavior of the ice, making it difficult to get granular details. The papers represent the first time a team has been to the grounding line of a major glacier, providing a look right where "the action begins," Schmidt said.

The findings will help in the development of climate change models, said Paul Cutler, program director of Antarctic Sciences at the National Science Foundation. He reviewed the papers, but was not involved in the research.

"These things can now be taken on board in the models that will predict the future behavior, and that was exactly the goal of this work," he said.

Top News

glacier / glacier melt / warm water / Antarctica

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

1h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

2h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

15m | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

14h | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

17h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

23h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar