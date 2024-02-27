Bird flu reaches mainland Antarctica for first time, scientists say

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:31 am

Related News

Bird flu reaches mainland Antarctica for first time, scientists say

Hundreds of thousands of penguins gather in tightly packed colonies on the Antarctic continent and nearby islands, which could enable the deadly virus to easily spread

Reuters
27 February, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:31 am
A colony of gentoo penguins stand on Snow Island, Antarctica, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A colony of gentoo penguins stand on Snow Island, Antarctica, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A deadly type of bird flu has been confirmed on the mainland of Antarctica for the first time, scientists said, a potential risk for the southern region's huge penguin colonies.

"This discovery demonstrates for the first time that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus has reached Antarctica despite the distance and natural barriers that separate it from other continents," Spain's Higher Council for Scientific Investigation (CSIC) said on Sunday.

The presence of the virus was confirmed on Saturday in samples of dead skua seabirds that were found by Argentine scientists near the Antarctic base Primavera, CSIC added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The confirmed case on the Antarctic peninsula, coming after cases on islands nearby, including among gentoo penguins, highlights the risk to colonies in the region to the H5N1 avian flu that has decimated bird populations around the world in recent months.

"Analysis has conclusively shown that the birds were infected with the H5 subtype of avian influenza and at least one of the dead birds contained the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus," CSIC said in a statement.

Argentina's Antarctic Institute on Monday said that the South American country had worked with Spanish researchers to test samples from dead birds found earlier in the year near the Argentine base, which confirmed the presence of the virus.

Hundreds of thousands of penguins gather in tightly packed colonies on the Antarctic continent and nearby islands, which could enable the deadly virus to easily spread.

Data from the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research also showed a now-confirmed case at the research base.

Antarctica / bird flu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

23m | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

23h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

48m | Videos
Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

Xiaomi bets to target 20 million premium users on its new electric vehicle

2h | Videos
Int'l passengers growing

Int'l passengers growing

3h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

Foreign debt repayment pressure mounts amid rising loan pledges, disbursement

4h | Videos