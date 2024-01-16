Scientists from Bangladesh, Mauritius join India's Antarctic expedition

One scientist from Bangladesh and two from Mauritius have joined the 43rd Antarctic expedition, which is led by India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR).

The scientists will conduct scientific studies on the frozen continent over a period of three to four months, reports the Times of India.

The scientists, who have joined the Indian expedition for the first time, will undertake "collaborative research" in polar science and understand the nuances of polar logistics as well as the challenges of frigid environment.

The participants from Bangladesh and Mauritius are a part of the commitment made by India's Ministry of Earth Sciences, which promised to provide opportunities to scientists from the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) nations.

"The participation of scientists from neighbouring countries in the expedition is an outcome of the maiden CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers conference held at Goa and Hyderabad in November 2022," said an official statement.

The scientists had joined the Indian contingent of scientists aboard the MV Vasiliy Golovnin as it made its way from Cape Town to Antarctica in December. The expedition, which began at the Mormugao port, is composed of 21 members.